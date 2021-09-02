AUD/USD edges higher following a three-day uptrend to one-month high. Risk appetite improves as US data keeps pushing back tapering concerns, US hospitalizations ease. Worsening virus conditions in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD pokes monthly top around 0.7400 on softer USD ahead of US NFP - September 2, 2021
- Kanye West Claims ‘Donda’ Was Released Without His Approval - September 2, 2021
- AUD/USD hits four-week highs above 0.7400 as dollar’s slide continues - September 2, 2021