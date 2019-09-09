AUD/USD pops and drops after Aussie Home Loans data

AUD/USD added 10 pips to hit session highs above 0.6850 after upbeat Aussie home loans data. Session highs could be refreshed if riskier assets put on a good show. AUD/USD has witnessed a two-way …
