AUD/USD remains depressed at YTD low after five-week losing streak. Weekend news from China pauses further downside of Aussie pair ahead of top-tier data/events. PBoC is expected to cut benchmark …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD portrays cautious mood near 0.6400, China, central bankers in the spotlight - August 20, 2023
- Taylor Swift Adds Another Week To Billboard Artist 100 Record - August 20, 2023
- Bruce Springsteen Postpones Philadelphia Shows Due To Illness - August 20, 2023