AUD/USD registers a 0.14% gain in the Asian session, stabilizing at the 200-DMA. Business activity slightly recovered in Australia but remains shy of expanding. High US Treasury yields capped the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD posts modest gains as Australia’s PMIs improved - January 23, 2024
- AUD/USD Forecast: Outlook could deteriorate further below the 200-day SMA - January 23, 2024
- AUD to USD Forecast: Australian Business Confidence Recovered in December - January 22, 2024