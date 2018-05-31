The immediate bias for the Aussie Dollar is for a test of the 0.7600 area vs. the buck in the near term, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “AUD reversed its initial sharp decline as it surged strongly after touching a low of 0.7477.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD potential for a test of 0.7605 – UOB - May 31, 2018
- AUD/USD Challenging Its Declining Trendline - May 31, 2018
- AUDUSD Outlook: Bulls Pressure Key Barriers At 0.7605/20 - May 31, 2018