The upside momentum could lift AUD/USD to the 0.7390 level in the next weeks, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “While we expected AUD to strength …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: Potential upside to 0.7390 – UOB - March 4, 2022
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls in control above 38.2% Fibo at 0.7320 - March 4, 2022
- AUD/USD struggles around yearly top above 0.7300 on Russia-Ukraine crisis, US NFP in focus - March 3, 2022