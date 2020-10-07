AUD/USD marks corrective pullback from one week low marked the previous day. RSI conditions suggest further recovery moves towards the key SMA. 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: 200-HMA probes bounces off weekly horizontal support - October 6, 2020
- AUD/USD: Bears attack 0.7100 amid risk off mood - October 6, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Slump gains momentum as risk turns off - October 6, 2020