AUD/USD Price Analysis: 50-DMA probes bears inside monthly bullish channel

AUD/USD drops for the third consecutive day, fades bounce off intraday low. 50-DMA, rising channel challenges sellers beyond 0.7155. 100-DMA, upper line of the channel restricts short-term recovery.
