Aussie bulls have defended further downside after picking bids around 0.6680-0.6700 demand zone. Declining 20-EMA at 0.6816 favor further weakness in the counter. A decline into the bearish range by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Attempts a rebound near 0.6680-0.6700 demand zone - September 16, 2022
- AUD/USD struggles to defend 0.6700 amid upbeat China data, focus on Michigan CSI, Fed - September 15, 2022
- Chinese Yuan Eyes Economic Data As USD/CNH Rises Above Key Level - September 15, 2022