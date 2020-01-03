AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie ending first trading week of 2020 below 0.7000 handle

EUR/USD has recaptured 1.1150 after the ISM Manufacturing PMI plunged to 47.2 points in December. Earlier, the dollar gained ground after a massive US-Iranian escalation. GBP/USD extends its drop …
