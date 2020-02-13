AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie off 2020 lows, trades above 0.6700 figure

EUR/USD is trading near daily lows and at the lowest since 2017. Worsening conditions in Germany and speculation of more ECB stimulus are weighing on the euro. The dollar benefits from risk aversion.
