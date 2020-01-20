EUR/USD has resumed its falls and hit a new low under 1.11, the lowest since late December. The greenback continues enjoying last week’s upbeat American figures. US markets are closed on Monday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie sliding down below the 0.6900 figure - January 20, 2020
- AUD/USD: Bearish breakout driving the price downside - January 20, 2020
- AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Aussie Jobs Report Should Set the Tone - January 20, 2020