AUD/USD probes the 100-day average hurdle in Asia. That technical line has capped gains twice in the last two weeks. AUD/USD is again struggling to post a convincing break above the 100-day average, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Aussie’s affair with the 100-day MA continues - May 10, 2020
- AUD/USD probes two-day winning streak, pressured above 0.6500 amid risk reset - May 10, 2020
- AUD/USD breaks above retracement - May 9, 2020