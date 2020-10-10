AUD/USD takes the bids near intraday high after Australia’s largest customer recently flashed upbeat data. China’s September month Caixin Services PMI crossed 50.7 forecast and 54.00 prior with 54.8.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Battles key resistance below 0.7200 on China Caixin Services PMI - October 10, 2020
- Australia Exports of Crude Minerals Nes - October 10, 2020
- Australia Exports of Crude Rubber - October 10, 2020