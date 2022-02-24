AUD/USD remains on the back foot around intraday bottom, marking the first negative day in four. Bearish MACD signals on 4H join failures to cross 100-DMA and descending trend line from November to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears approach 0.7200 by snapping three-day winning streak - February 23, 2022
- AUD/USD buoyed as commodity prices offset depression in risk demand - February 23, 2022
- AUD/USD eases from six-week top towards 0.7200 as Russia-Ukraine jitters sour sentiment - February 23, 2022