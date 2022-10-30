AUD/USD broke a key technical micro trendline. While on the backside of that trend, the bias is to the downside on a break of 0.6350. AUD/USD is below the dominant trendline but longs are in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears are lurking on the backside of a key micro trendline - October 30, 2022
- AUD/USD to Test 50-Day SMA on Break Above Monthly Opening Range - October 29, 2022
- Rock ‘N’ Roll Legend Jerry Lee Lewis Dead At 87 - October 29, 2022
Discussion about this post