AUD/USD bears stay in control with eyes on 0.73 the figure. A break of 0.7300 opens risk to the 0.7280s for the sessions ahead. AUD/USD fell on Wednesday and extended losses in Thursday’s Asian …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears are targetting the 0.7280s - November 10, 2021
- Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD in Trouble After Jobs Report Posts Big Miss - November 10, 2021
- AUD/USD drops towards 0.7300 on surprisingly downbeat Australia employment data - November 10, 2021