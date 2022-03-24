AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack triangle support for further downside past 0.7500

AUD/USD snaps two-day uptrend while reversing from 2022 high. Doji candlesticks near triangle’s resistance line, overbought RSI favor sellers. Sellers need validation from 21-SMA, recovery moves may …
