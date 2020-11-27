AUD/USD has been capped in its pursuit of the mid-summer highs in the mid 0.73 area. Bears are seeking an opportunity to short from the supply zone, but await a break of daily support. The following …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears await a break and restest of daily support - November 26, 2020
- AUD/USD: Fizzles upside momentum below 0.7400 but bears await clear signals - November 26, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast: Holding on to gains but missing a catalyst - November 26, 2020