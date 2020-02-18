AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears catch a breath around intermediate horizontal support

AUD/USD registers four-day-losing streak with the largest losses in a week. Multiple lows from January-end can offer an intermediate halt to the monthly bottom. 21-day EMA adds to the resistance.
