The Reserve Bank of Australia’s minutes are coming up and AUD/USD is trading water above 0.71 the figure. AUD/USD is on the verge of a downside correction as per the longer-term outlook as follows: …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears could be on the verge of a move below 0.71 the figure - December 20, 2021
- AUD/USD bears target 0.7100 as US bond yields rise amid risk aversion - December 20, 2021
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Straddling .7109 Pivot Ahead of RBA Minutes - December 20, 2021