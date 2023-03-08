AUD/USD has already made a recovery that came in close contact with the 38.2% ratio which leaves prospects of a move to the downside with 0.6520 eyed. Information on these pages contains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Crash To 0.6400 Can’t Be Ruled Out - March 8, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye a break to 0.6520 - March 8, 2023
- Snoop Dogg Announces High School Reunion Tour With Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort & More - March 8, 2023