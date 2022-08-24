AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears flex muscles to revisit 0.6850 support

AUD/USD remains pressured around intraday low, reverses the previous day’s rebound from monthly bottom. Multiple swings around 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level highlight 0.6850 as the key support.
