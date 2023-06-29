AUD/USD bulls are trying to correct the recent sell-off and eye a move to test the trendline resistance. There are prospects of a deeper correction but bears are lurking with the price below the prior …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears looking to pounce on a bullish correction - June 29, 2023
- Aud/Usd Forecast: Faces Volatility And Downward Pressure - June 29, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie defends 0.6600 from a stronger Dollar - June 29, 2023