AUD/USD bulls eye the channel top near 0.6450 on a break of the 38.2% Fibonacci and 50% mean reversion area near 0.6380/0.6400. AUD/USD bears are moving the price towards the edge …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
Candlestick Patterns
Chart Patterns
Technical Indicators
|
Menu
Continuation Patterns
Menu
Reversal Patterns
Menu
|
Menu
AUD/USD bulls eye the channel top near 0.6450 on a break of the 38.2% Fibonacci and 50% mean reversion area near 0.6380/0.6400. AUD/USD bears are moving the price towards the edge …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Discussion about this post