AUD/USD’s daily chart shows a bullish continuation pattern. The pair could soon challenge September highs above 0.74. AUD/USD is currently trading near 0.7370, representing a 0.20% gain on the day, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Better bid near 0.7370 as daily chart leans bearish - November 28, 2020
- AUD/USD Price Forecast – Aussie Dollar Gives Up Gains In Thin Trading - November 28, 2020
- AUD/USD set to finish the week just below 0.7400, at monthly highs - November 27, 2020