AUD/USD dives to fresh low since January amid sustained USD buying and risk-off mood. Weakness below the 200-day SMA and the 38.2% Fibo. pave the way for further losses. Attempted recovery back …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Breaks key 200 DMA and 38.2% Fibo. support, seems vulnerable - February 27, 2023
- Rihanna To Perform ‘Lift Me Up’ At 95th Oscars - February 26, 2023
- When We Were Young Festival Adds Second Date With Same Lineup - February 26, 2023