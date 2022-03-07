AUD/USD bulls are moving in on the overextended sell-off. However, bears have eyes on territories near 0.7280. AUD/USD has well and truly surpassed its daily ATR of 88 pips, falling some 130 pips on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bull correction underway, 0.7350s eyed ahead of 0.7280 on the bear continuation - March 7, 2022
- AUD/USD outlook: AUD/USD trades near new 4-month high, underpinned by rise in commodity prices - March 7, 2022
- Morris Day Claims Prince Estate Has Barred Him From Using ‘The Time’ Band Name - March 7, 2022