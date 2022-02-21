AUD/USD stays on the front foot around intraday high, stretches three-week rebound from yearly low. The bullish signal from moving average cross, upbeat RSI keeps buyers hopeful. Bears need validation …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bull cross, firmer RSI direct buyers toward 0.7230 hurdle - February 21, 2022
- FxWirePro: AUD/USD snaps two-day downtrend, fresh optimism over Ukraine-Russia crisis buoys - February 21, 2022
- AUD/USD buyers attack 0.7200 on PBOC inaction, Biden-Putin summit led optimism - February 20, 2022