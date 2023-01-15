AUD/USD bulls in control but there is a case for both the bulls and bears at this juncture. A break through the 0.6880s opens risk to 0.7050 and 0.7090 while a break below 0.6950 opens risk of a move …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bullish breakout on the cards or have we seen the highs? - January 15, 2023
- Taylor Swift Earns Milestone 60th Week Atop Billboard Artist 100 Chart - January 15, 2023
- BUZZ-COMMENT-AUD/USD likely to drop as usual in January - January 15, 2023