The AUD/USD edges higher in the early European session on Thursday. The pair recovers part of its previous day’s losses and manages to gain above the intraday low of 0.7597. At the time of writing, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls aim to reach 0.7650 mark as RSI in overbought zone
The AUD/USD edges higher in the early European session on Thursday. The pair recovers part of its previous day’s losses and manages to gain above the intraday low of 0.7597. At the time of writing, …