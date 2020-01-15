AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls and bears battle it out between key levels

AUD/USD remains trapped between key SMAs on hourly sticks. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned flat at the mid-line. All eyes on US-China phase one trade deal details for fresh directives.
