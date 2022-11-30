AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday top near the 0.6700 threshold during early Wednesday, extending the previous day’s recovery. In doing so, the Aussie pair ignores downbeat prints of Australia …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls approach 0.6700 despite disappointing Aussie, China statistics - November 29, 2022
- Further de-risking ahead of Fed Chair’s comments: VIX, Hang Seng Index, AUD/USD - November 29, 2022
- AUD/USD resurfaces from 0.6670 as Australian inflation drops to 6.9% - November 29, 2022