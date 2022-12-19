SMA acts as an extra upside filter to cross for the bulls before highlighting the monthly peak. AUD/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high near 0.6720 during early Monday. In doing so, the Aussie …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls approach previous support above 0.6700 - December 18, 2022
- AUD/USD rally pauses around 67 US cents - December 18, 2022
- AUD/USD struggles around 0.6700 amid hawkish Fed comments, RBA Minutes eyed - December 18, 2022