AUD/USD bears are seeking a significant run to 0.6720 while the bulls need to get above 0.6920 and then 0.7000. 0.6870 is seen as a critical structure guarding the downside. As per the prior analysis, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls are forced to the edge of the abyss - February 15, 2023
- U2 Confirm 2023 Las Vegas Residency - February 15, 2023
- SZA’s ‘SOS’ Reclaims Top Spot On Billboard 200 - February 15, 2023