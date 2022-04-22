AUD/USD is pressured but the bulls could be about to pounce. The 4-hour M-formation is compelling and so too is the weekly structure. AUD/USD is under pressure as per the weekly chart and the price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls could be about to move in - April 21, 2022
- AUD/USD Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade Below the 100-Hour MA - April 21, 2022
- AUD/USD back below 0.7400 on hawkish Fed speaking and a firm US dollar - April 21, 2022