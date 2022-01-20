AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 0.7280 despite recent pullback

AUD/USD bulls take a breather around 0.7235, up 0.21% intraday, following the early Asian session run-up to refresh weekly top. Even so, the quote remains above short-term key SMA during Thursday. Not …
