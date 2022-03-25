Rising channel breakout has exposed higher levels for the asset. A bullish cross of 20 and 200-period EMA at 0.7300 signals more upside. Bulls are firmer above 50% Fibo retracement at 0.7492. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 0.7600 on rising channel breakout - March 24, 2022
- AUD/USD hovers around yearly top past 0.7500 with eyes on Ukraine, yields - March 24, 2022
- Aerosmith Announce 2022 ‘Deuces Are Wild’ Las Vegas Residency - March 24, 2022