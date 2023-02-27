AUD/USD bulls are lurking for the initial balance this week. US Dollar is sky-high and could be due for a correction. The US Dollar climbed to seven-week peaks on Friday, leaving the Aussie on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Forex Signal: Bears Prevail Ahead Of A Busy Week - February 27, 2023
- AUD/USD Forecast: Australian data will set the next direction - February 27, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a correction to test dynamic resistance - February 27, 2023