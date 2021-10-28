AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye a fresh cycle high for the session ahead

AUD/USD bulls eye a scalping opportunity for a fresh cycle high in today’s Asian session. Weekly and daily resistance could be a tough nut to crack on the way to 0.76 the figure. AUD/USD has been an …
