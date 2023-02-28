AUD/USD is correcting and the bulls might have only just got going. AUD/USD bulls eye the 78.6% Fibonacci near 0.6800. AUD/USD is making a positive effort for the initial balance …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye daily trendline resistance and a confluence near 0.6800 - February 28, 2023
- Technical Update – EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD & AUDUSD - February 28, 2023
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Flat-lines above 0.6700 mark, not out of the woods yet - February 28, 2023