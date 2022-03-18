Aussie bulls are advancing towards fresh yearly highs around 0.7500. Bulls are firmer above 20-EMA but hope 200-EMA to scale higher. The RSI (14) is set to breach 60.00, which will unfold a fresh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye fresh yearly highs around 0.7500 - March 17, 2022
- AUD/USD retreats from 0.7400 as Russia-Ukraine updates test bulls - March 17, 2022
- AUD/USD Forecast: Boosted by gold and equities’ gains - March 17, 2022