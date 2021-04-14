AUD/USD continues to push higher in the Asian trading hours. Descending trend line from April 7 high challenges bulls. Positive MACD tilts in favor of upside momentum. AUD/USD extends overnight gains …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls face challenge near 0.7670 threshold - April 14, 2021
- AUD/USD: Mildly bid above 0.7600 amid US dollar weakness - April 13, 2021
- AUD/USD Forecast: Holding Within Familiar Levels Without Signs Of What’s Next - April 13, 2021