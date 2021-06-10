AUD/USD displays well known moves in the early European trading hours. Bulls face resistance barriers near the 0.7745 multiple stops. Neutral momentum oscillator adopts a wait-and-watch approach. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls face critical resistance near 0.7760, consolidates in predefined range
AUD/USD displays well known moves in the early European trading hours. Bulls face resistance barriers near the 0.7745 multiple stops. Neutral momentum oscillator adopts a wait-and-watch approach. The …