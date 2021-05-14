AUD/USD gained strong positive traction on Friday amid renewed USD selling bias. Sliding US bond yields, disappointing US Retail Sales weighed heavily on the buck. The stage now seems set for a move …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls flirt with 38.2% Fibo. level of this week’s downfall - May 14, 2021
- AUD/USD clings to modest daily gains below 0.7750 as focus shifts to US data - May 14, 2021
- AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Trying to Establish Support Inside Retracement Zone at .7712 to .7669 - May 14, 2021