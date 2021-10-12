AUD/USD is testing a critical area of daily resistance and hourly support. Bulls need to clear 0.7380 for a look-in beyond there towards daily highs. AUD/USD bulls are trying to establish a base on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls forming a phalanx at critical support - October 11, 2021
- AUD/USD Rises Despite Wall Street Selloff as Chinese Flooding Lifts Coal Prices - October 11, 2021
- IHeartRadio ALTer EGO To Feature Coldplay, Imagine Dragons & More - October 11, 2021