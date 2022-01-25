AUD/USD bulls step in and target the daily M-formation neckline as the greenback slides. DXY is testing 96 the figure ahead of the Fed. As per prior analysis at the start of the week, AUD/USD Price …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by AUD Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls going against the grain to M-formation neckline target - January 25, 2022
- New Orleans Jazz Fest Reveals Star-Studded Lineup - January 25, 2022
- AUD/USD stable in 0.7140 area as hot CPI numbers shield Aussie from equity market losses - January 25, 2022