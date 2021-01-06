AUD/USD gained strong positive traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The emergence of fresh selling around the USD was seen fueling the ongoing strong move up. RSI on the daily …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls in control near multi-year tops, eyeing a move beyond 0.7800
AUD/USD gained strong positive traction for the second consecutive session on Wednesday. The emergence of fresh selling around the USD was seen fueling the ongoing strong move up. RSI on the daily …