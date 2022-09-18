AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls look to 0.6750 but bears are lurking

AUD/USD bulls eye 0.6750 for the opening sessions. The daily structure was broken last week, leaving bias to the downside longer-term. As per the prior analysis, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bearish bias …
