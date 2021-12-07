AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls look to test 0.71 the figure

AUD/USD bears look to 0.68 the figure and bulls to 0.71 the figure. RBA event today will be key for the pair that is otherwise correcting in a semi-risk-on environment. AUD/USD was a strong performer …
